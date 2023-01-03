BELTON — Bell County Judge David Blackburn still reflects on when he took his oath of office four years ago.
“The office I hold is not really my office — it is the office of people,” he said. “It is my duty to honor those who have preceded me in this office, and those who will follow me in this office in service to the people of Bell County. I hold this office in trust and the oath I take is my promise to the people of Bell County that I will honor the privilege of holding this office.”
During a Commissioners Court meeting on Monday morning, Blackburn had the chance to renew that solemn promise when he and several other officials were sworn into office at the 146th District Court in the Bell County Justice Center in Belton.
Nearly 100 residents were in attendance.
“I want to say congratulations to all who will take their oath of office this morning,” Blackburn, who was first elected Bell County judge in 2018, said. “Thank you for your willingness to serve the people of Bell County. I have found few things in life more rewarding than the offering of service to others. I hope and pray that this will be the same for you.”
Other officials sworn into office included Bell County Commissioner Bobby Whitson (Precinct 2), Bell County Commissioner Louie Minor (Precinct 4), Justice of the Peace Keith Reed (Precinct 3, Place 1), Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield (Precinct 1), Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey (Precinct 3, Place 2), and Justice of the Peace Nicola James (Precinct 4, Place 2), District Court Judge Cari Starritt-Burnett (169th), District Court Judge Paul L. LePak (264th) and District Court Judge Wade Faulkner (478th).
James, whose family and friends cheered in support following the administering of her oath, called the day “a blessing.”
“This is a great opportunity,” she told the Telegram. “It’s important that you walk into your purpose and not just take things on just because of a position. Be purposeful and know that this is something that you should be doing. Then you have the ability to serve your community with a higher capacity, and to sow into other people and encourage them that the sky really is not a limit. I campaigned on my ability to continue with integrity, compassion with the courts. That’s my main focus
Although James, who succeeds former Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, plans to immediately chip away at the backlog of cases that have created delays in resolutions, she spent her Tuesday relishing in the moment with loved ones.
“From miles away to thousands of miles away, they traveled here,” she said. “I even had friends from other states come in, which I was not expecting. It was a shock that brought tears to my eyes.”
Minor — a Killeen Democrat that replaced former Commissioner John Driver who chose not to run for reelection last year — also enjoyed his milestone with family and is looking forward to serving his West Bell County residents.
“This isn’t my first time running for office but it’s my first time getting an office, so I’m not going to let those people down,” he said. “I’m going to work very hard for the citizens of Precinct 4 in Bell County because they’re continued support is why I’m here.”
In addition to the many elected officials sworn in Tuesday, many local deputy county clerks and deputy district clerks also took their oaths of office.
While the group of clerks were sworn, County Clerk Shelley Coston highlighted the importance of their work to the county and its operation.
“I have served as clerk for 16 years and I have to tell you it could not be done without this group of people,” Coston said. “They are the brains behind this operation and do everything every day in our office and make it top notch.”
Telegram staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.