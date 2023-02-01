The Bell County Republican Party will host a town hall with state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, at the Bell County Courthouse in downtown Belton.
However, the one-and-a-half-hour meeting is not open to the public.
“Brad Buckley, who represents House District 54, is going to conduct a town hall with our precinct chairs at the next County Executive Committee meeting,” Mike Bradburn Sr., the Bell County Republican Party media director, said in a news release. “If you want to ask a question, give it to your precinct chairs for them to ask. If you don’t have a precinct chair, let us know if you would be interested in serving.”
Last November, Buckley, a lifelong Central Texas resident and Killeen ISD alumnus, was elected to his third consecutive term as a state lawmaker representing District 54 — a revised region that now covers most of Killeen and the outer portion of Bell County.
He recently stated that his priorities for the 88th legislative session will include expanding property tax exemptions, supporting career and technical education opportunities for high school students, and strengthening border security.
“I literally cannot go to an event without someone pulling me aside to tell me about a personal story involving either a family member or friend that has encountered fentanyl — and whether that’s via fentanyl poison overdose or death,” Buckley told FME News Service last month. “I was literally floored at the number of folks that I met literally going door-to-door, door-knocking throughout the campaign that would bring that issue up.”
The Salado legislator also has highlighted sex and human trafficking, violence and chaos as other border-related crises.
“I think we have an opportunity to really move the ball and make some big changes this session,” Buckley said.
Each of the 62 precinct chairs for the Bell County Republican Party can be found in an online directory at https://www.belltxgop.org/my-info.