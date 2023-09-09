Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $1.1 billion in sales tax allocations in September, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Central Texas continued to exhibit mixed economic signs compared to September of last year. Milam County recorded a strong increase compared to the same month in 2022 while the allocations for Bell and Coryell counties this year were close to the same as last year.
Almost all of the municipalities in Bell County, and all of the municipalities in Coryell and Milam counties reported increases in September compared to the same month last year. Rogers in Bell County led the way with an astronomical 428.60% increase over last September, its third consecutive month with an increase of more than 100% over the previous year, and its fifth in a row with an increase of more than 59%.
Nolanville, on the other hand, is receiving $145,811, a 21.16% decrease, the fifth consecutive month the city recorded a decrease of more than 20%.
Temple saw an increase in its allocation compared to last year. It is expected to receive about $2.81 million, a 5.08% increase from last year.
Belton also experienced an increase in its allocation. It will get $735,507, a 2.48% gain.
The total September allocations for Texas represent a 3.4% increase from the allocations distributed during September 2022. The September allocations are based on sales made in July by businesses that report tax monthly.
The county will receive $2.58 million in sales tax allocations in September, a slight decrease of 0.11% from last year, according to the release.
Killeen is expected to receive about $2.77 million in sales tax revenue, a slight 0.8% increase, the release said.
Harker Heights will receive $848,256, a 4.13% decrease.
Troy will get $83,729, a 6.27% increase.
Salado is set to receive $64,007 this month, a strong 10.70 % increase.
Rogers will receive $43,090, compared to $8,151 last year.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $24,344, a strong 9.30% increase.
Little River-Academy will get $13,102, an impressive 17.32% increase.
Coryell County will receive $287,399, 0.35% less than September last year.
Copperas Cove saw a 3.97% increase in allocations; it is set to receive $578,312.
Gatesville experienced a 5.98% increase in sales tax allocations, receiving $233,242.
Milam County will receive $186,155, an increase of 25.85% from September 2022.
Cameron is expected to receive $102,983, an impressive 26.56% increase.
Rockdale will receive $85,955, a strong 8.10% increase.
Thorndale will get $18,153, a 2.76% increase.
Milano is receiving $16,029, a staggering increase of 40.44%.