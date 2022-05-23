BELTON — Belton City Council climbed onto a bus Monday afternoon and hit the road, as department heads provided on-site briefings about existing facilities and planned, ongoing and future projects.
It was the first bus tour Belton City Council has taken since January 2019.
“We sure appreciate everybody coming and participating,” Belton City Manager Sam Listi said during the mobile meeting. “It’s a great opportunity for you to see, on the ground, your decisions and current planning. The reality of what is approved is right in front of you.”
During the tour, council members visited or drove by more than 35 areas, including the Belton Economic Development Corp. Business Park, the standpipe on West Avenue I, Loop 121, the Bell County Justice Center, Toll Bridge Road, the planned River Farms subdivision, Belle Oaks Apartments at Shady Lane, Miller Springs Nature Center and Heritage Park.
“I’m personally excited about it because we have so many great things going on all over the town, and there are a few problems, too, for that matter,” Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter said. “This gives us a chance to spend some time together to see what’s going on.”
Place 7 Councilwoman Stephanie O’Banion, who was sworn into office on May 10, was among the many who greatly appreciated that opportunity.
“I think it’s really important to see things firsthand,” she told the Telegram. “This wonderful trip that they put together and the work that went into showing us what has been where, where we are now and what’s coming, gives us a great first-hand impression for us so we can have that and work with it as we move forward”
O’Banion added how the tour gave her some perspective to just how fast Belton — a city with a population of 23,054 as of April 1, 2020, according to U.S. Census data — is growing.
“There is a tremendous amount of growth that our community is experiencing and it is important to plan for that growth so that it can sustain itself and not impact the community,” she said. “But to see those new housing developments on the south end of town was really breathtaking.”
Although O’Banion — a member of the Belton Planning and Zoning Commission for about six years and the current chief executive officer of the Temple-based United Way of Central Texas — knows her community well, she noted how there were some developments that she was seeing for the first time.
“There were several things that were new to me since I’ve been more involved in the community development side of the city. I would just kind of see operations on paper so to see it on the ground is pretty exciting,” she said. “I’m a community developer at heart. I love seeing a process from start to finish and just love the process of community development and I’m honored to be part of it.”
The meeting — which convened at 12:08 p.m. — ended shortly before 5 p.m.
“I’ve been to a few long meetings over the years,” Carpenter said. “This may not be the longest meeting but it’s up there in the top 10.”
But despite the length, Carpenter called the meeting a success.
“There are two words that come to mind: exciting and challenging,” he told the Telegram. “Because that’s exactly where we are. I’ve lived here my whole life and there was a time where progress was very, very slow and now the pace is just enormous.”