Back to school shopping kicks off Friday as the state’s sales tax holiday begins this weekend.
The sales tax holiday allows consumers to save money on clothes and school supplies today through Sunday.
Under state law, sales tax on qualified items — such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks — priced below $100 will save shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend, according to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
“For many families with children who are going back to their school campuses for the first time since the pandemic began, the sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity to save money on school supplies and other tax-free items,” Hegar said in a news release.
Apparel and school supplies that can be purchased tax free are listed on the Comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.
The state allows tax free purchases to qualifying items orders, including sales in-person at stores, online or by telephone or mail. Items must be purchased during the sales tax holiday to qualify. Items purchased during the exemption period that are shipped later are also eligible.
Texas’ sales tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999. The Comptroller’s office estimates that shoppers will save an estimated $107.3 million in state and local sales tax during this sales tax holiday, according to a news release4.
The Texas Legislature sets the date of the sales tax holiday and the list of tax-exempt items.