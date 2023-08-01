Baylor Scott & White Medical Center of Temple is the seventh highest-ranked hospital in Texas, and among the top in several specific categories, according to US News & World Report’s 2023-24 Best Hospitals list released today.
According to Pete McCanna, Baylor Scott & White’s CEO, a total of 26 BSW hospitals were recognized, including four facilities with a nationally ranked specialty. That’s more than any other not-for-profit health system in Texas.
“This recognition affirms our commitment to excellence in delivering safe, high-quality, customer-centric care,” McCanna said. “Across our health system, our teams are dedicated to making an impact and helping those we serve live well.”
This year, all three of the health system’s academic medical centers were ranked among the Top 10 Best Hospitals in Texas.
Additionally, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Irving was listed among the Dallas-Fort Worth region’s top hospitals, ranking No. 10 in Dallas-Fort Worth and No. 24 in Texas.
The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 34th year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive quality care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.
US News ranks hospitals for excellent care for the most complex cases in 15 adult specialties. According to U.S. News, the Best Hospitals specialty rankings are meant for patients with life-threatening or rare conditions who need a hospital that excels in treating complex, high-risk cases. These rankings are helpful if looking for information about a rare condition or difficult diagnosis that isn’t treated at many facilities.
After evaluating more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions; only 12 percent of evaluated hospitals earned a Best Hospitals ranking. Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.
This year, Baylor Scott & White has more Best Hospitals with a nationally ranked specialty than any other health system in Texas.
The Temple hospital ranked “high performing” in Cardiology, Heart & Vascular surgery; Gastroenterology & GI surgery; Orthopedics; and Pulmonary & Lung surgery, McCanna said.
A “high performing” rating is the highest distinction a hospital can earn.
In addition to 15 adult specialty rankings, US News publishes data-informed hospital ratings for common adult procedures and conditions.
This year, 26 Baylor Scott & White Health hospitals were recognized as “high performing” for at least one common care procedure or condition, including, and Temple was tagged in Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair; Colon Cancer Surgery; COPD; Diabetes; Heart Attack; Heart Failure; Hip Replacement; Kidney Failure; Knee Replacement; Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma; Pneumonia; Prostate Cancer Surgery; and Stroke.