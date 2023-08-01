New Baylor Scott & White center

Baylor Scott & White Health’s Glenda Tanner Vasicek Cancer Treatment Center – Temple will construct a new radiation oncology facility on the Temple hospital campus. 

 Courtesy

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center of Temple is the seventh highest-ranked hospital in Texas, and among the top in several specific categories, according to US News & World Report’s 2023-24 Best Hospitals list released today.