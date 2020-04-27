A donation by the Temple Founder Lions Club last week will now help local food pantries serve more of the Central Texas community.
The club announced that it will donate $5,000 to Operation Feeding Temple so the organization can continue to help local residents in need during the coronavirus crisis. The money will go towards helping each of the four food pantries that the organization supports.
Operation Feeding Temple is a local nonprofit that helps support the food pantries of Churches Touching Lives for Christ, Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, Love of Christ and St. Vincent de Paul of Greater Temple.
“Temple Founder Lions Club is proud to assist Operation Feeding Temple at this critical time,” Shannon Gowan, the club’s immediate past president, said. “Their mission includes assisting our area food pantries to help individuals and families in need.
Gowan said that the donation would help Operation Feeding Temple provide a total of 13,200 pounds of food to local area residents. The food will be split up equally between the four pantries helped by the organization.
Darlene Alfred, a board member of Operation Feeding Temple, said the pantries they work with have seen a sharp increase in the number of residents served since the pandemic started.
“Since the people (these food pantries) serve are doubling, and in some places tripling, we put out a request of a need that we had and the community has just been overwhelming,” Alfred said. “It has just been awesome with what has been happening.”