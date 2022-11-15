The future of water in Bell County will be a main topic of a public symposium Wednesday.
This year the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District will host its 21st Annual Bell County Water Symposium. Speakers at the event will discuss various topics, including some organizers have labeled as controversial.
The event will take place starting at 9 a.m. inside the assembly hall of the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
One of the discussions labeled as controversial is a panel entitled “Annexation Request from Aquifer Conservation Alliance.”
The panel will discuss a request by residents of Williamson County to join the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District. Bell County officials said this request was made after residents met with their county officials to no success.
“We have always encouraged Williamson County to manage their groundwater,” Dirk Aaron, general manager of the Belton-based water district, said. “The elephant in the room is, will their Commissioners Court stand for these citizens’ desire to be annexed and incorporated into another taxing entity.”
Water has always been a point of conflict for the two counties, with Williamson County working to dissolve the Chisholm Trail Special Utility District board.
A 2017 bill, proposed by Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown, eventually allowed the district to be dissolved, making way for cities with water needs to forcibly take the resource from others. When the board was dissolved, the city of Georgetown took over all of its responsibilities which included servicing residents in Bell, Burnett and Williamson counties.
District board members voted on Sept. 30, 2019, to dissolve the board.
The annexation panel will begin at 11 a.m. and include those from Bell County and the Aquifer Conservation Alliance.
Other panels include those reflecting on recent growth in the area, climate trends across the state and planning discussions.