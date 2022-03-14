The Belton Independent School District will inform stakeholders about its upcoming $173.8 million bond election during public community presentations scheduled throughout the remainder of March and April.
“We want to make sure our community understands what’s included in the proposed bond package, how it was developed and how bonds allow the district to fund capital projects,” said Jennifer Bailey, executive director of communications and community engagement. “This is a great opportunity to ask questions and get clarity from district leaders.”
Four meetings — two to be held in person and two to be held virtually — are currently scheduled: 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, via Zoom at beltonisdbond.net/resources; 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, at Lake Belton Middle School, 8818 Tarver Drive in Temple; 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, via Zoom at beltonisdbond.net/resources; and 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, at Chisholm Trail Elementary, 1082 S. Wheat Road in Belton.
“The four community bond presentations will follow the same agenda, so the public is invited to attend the presentation that works best with their schedule,” district spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said in a news release. “Spanish translators will be available for all presentations.”
Belton ISD trustees and staff members have also previously noted how the proposed bond would largely address growth, aging and evolving facilities, and program equity and safety.
Proposition A — for a bulk of the upgrades — would cost about $168.8 million, while Proposition B — for technology devices and equipment — would cost $5 million.
Now, 13 projects are outlined under Proposition A in the proposed package: $40.1 million for a 11th elementary school, $43.6 million for a 12th elementary school, $23.6 million for career and technical education and fine arts improvements at Belton High School and Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow; $13.3 million for Southwest Elementary School additions; $8.9 million for district roofing, mechanical, electrical and plumbing improvements; $8.6 million for a fine arts facility expansion at Lake Belton Middle School; $7 million for land acquisition; $6.9 million for interior finishing renovations at Belton High School; $6 million for campus safety and security upgrades; $5.6 million for new buses; $2.5 million for a Delta Program facility; $2 million for a Belton ISD agriculture facility; and $676,624 for technology infrastructure.
Voters will decide on the bond issue May 7.
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith has pointed to Temple’s North Gate subdivision near North Belton Middle School as a northern elementary school site, and the Hubbard Branch subdivision off of OT Tyler Drive, Belle Hubbard Trail and FM 436/Holland Road as a southern elementary school site.
“We own property in the Hubbard Branch subdivision that’s being built … and that is an area of concern for us,” he said. “By building a school at Hubbard Branch, we would be able to address growth at Chisholm Trail Elementary.”
He added how Tarver Elementary School also would benefit from a new campus in West Temple’s North Gate subdivision.
“We’ve seen so many rooftops (built) there over the past couple of years,” Smith said. “It’s projected that Tarver Elementary will be over 1,000 students in a couple of years, and it’s built for just a little less than 800. So we’ve actually added two portables at Tarver Elementary School already to address the growth.”
Although Belton ISD’s current tax rate of $1.3571 per $100 of taxable value is not expected to increase under the proposed package, Smith understands the importance of this educational component — especially during an era when many residents have been impacted financially by COVID-19.
“We know that it’s a challenging time for a lot of people … so our focus has been trying to do this in a way that doesn’t increase the tax rate,” he said. “As a fast-growth school district — with more rooftops built and more industries moving in — you end up having more tax base in a school district. Because we’re growing at such a rapid rate we have the ability to actually do some of these projects without levying an increase in the (interest and sinking) tax rate.”
Residents can read further information about the district’s bond process online at beltonisdbond.net/, according to Belton ISD.