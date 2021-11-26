Although Black Friday does not spur the largest sale for Darling, Décor & More in Temple, owner Leah McHorse reported higher-than-usual foot traffic.
“It’s been exhausting,” she told the Telegram. “We’ve been preparing for Small Business Saturday ... but we were crazy busy today, which made it more challenging to get ready for tomorrow.”
McHorse — who also owns darling Décor Plus and Darling Décor thrift store — encourages area residents to swing by her storefronts today at 100 N. Main St. in Temple.
“Our windows will all be decorated … and one that we’re making will be of larger-than-life size toy soldiers,” she said. “But we’ll have a lot of Small Business Saturday specials going on throughout the shop for sure, and every customer will get a free ornament with every purchase.”
Like Darling, Décor & More, The Book Cellar at 3 W. Central Ave. in Temple will have a holiday promotion on Saturday.
“We have everything from free books to $1,000 books,” The Book Cellar owner Jimmy Clack said before the holiday weekend began. “I got collectible coins, collectible knives, books, and sports memorabilia. We have a little bit of everything.”
During the holiday weekend, his book store will continue to offer customers a 10% storewide discount — an offer first extended to customers on Black Friday.
In Killeen, one shopper wished she could have ditched the long lines for online shopping on Friday.
“It’s just ridiculous how people make this much of a scene over things that aren’t even much of a deal,” Sydney Hill, a Killeen resident, said during an early-morning trip to Best Buy. “Nowadays, I just buy things online but I came out today because I needed a new TV.”
Ja’Carri Henry, a worker at Target in Harker Heights, also observed high levels of foot traffic.
“Things were very crazy this morning. We even had a line that stretched all the way to Carter’s, the baby store,” Henry said. “But after that, things have died down a lot.”
However, Harker Heights resident Derek Billie Swanson never had to wait long.
“(Black Friday) died down quite a bit from previous years,” he said in a Facebook post. “Went to four stores within an hour and a half, and was back home by 8 a.m. No lines at doors or registers.”
FME News Service contributed to this report.