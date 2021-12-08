Veterans and their spouses transitioning into civilian life can get help as part of a $7.9 million U.S. Department of Labor grant available to them through Workforce Solution of Central Texas.
“We’re very excited for this grant,” Jennifer Brady, spokeswoman for Workforce Solution of Central Texas, said. “It is a grant for the national dislocated worker. This grant is intended to make that transition out of the military better for them.”
The grant is part of the U.S. Department of Labor National Dislocated Worker Grants designed to provide resources to states and entities and was recently expanded.
“This funding is intended to temporarily expand capacity to serve dislocated workers, including military service members, and meet the increased demand for Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act employment and training services, with a purpose to reemploy laid-off workers and enhance their employability and earnings,” the Labor Department said in a news release.
Brady said Workforce Solutions would receive the grant in installments over two years with a first installment of $2.5 million.
“We will be required to help just over 1,000 service members transition,” she said. “We work with Fort Hood specifically through their career skills program.”
She said participants of career transition programs could receive gear needed to begin a new career along with other programs available.
“The idea is that we set service members up for success on their civilian career without having to incur the debt of a new career that requires tools or special equipment,” said Brady. “If they finish the mechanic career skill we can get them all the tools they need, which is a considerable expense. We also have some programs that help spouses. If a spouse is getting a job interview, we can help by buying an interview outfit.”
The grant is available for any transitioning veteran that visits the Workforce Solutions office and asks for support.
“One thing that I’ve noticed is that veterans may assume that they don’t qualify just automatically,” Brady said. “The first thing they should do is come to one of our centers and speak to one of our professionals or give us a call. We want to open our doors to all transitioning service members and let them know that we are here to help. They get a priority in line when they come to us.”
She added that some service members can begin the process while still in the military.
“It depends on the situation,” she said. “Usually what we see is that while the service member … has not left the military yet, they will participate in the career skills program. Just around the time that they get out, they have found employment, and we can provide that support before they even leave the military.”
Brady said that benefits for veterans through her organization exist even after they have been out of the military for a couple of years.
“There are some cases, where a year goes by and they come to us for additional services, and we still help,” she said. “We just have to find different avenues of approach. While this is certainly intended for those directly in transition, we certainly can assist veterans who have separated for a year or two years and still need some assistance.”
Brady said a partnership with Fort Hood allows them to help those in and out of the military who need help adjusting to civilian life.
“Between Fort hood leadership and what we try to do to assist veterans and transitioning service members, we have such an amazing partnership with the common goal of doing what’s right for service members,” she said. “They have sacrificed so much for our country that it’s time for us to give back.”
Last month, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas was awarded the 2021 Vets Medallion Award. The platinum award honored the agency’s participation in the Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program.
The program is the only federal award recognizing an employer who successfully recruits, hires, and retains veterans.