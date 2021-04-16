The Temple Area Builders Association’s annual Parade of Homes kicked off on Friday — a six-day ticketed offering that showcases newly-constructed homes in Bell County.
This year, nine area builders are participating: Carothers Executive Homes, A&G Homes, Brandon Whatley Homes, Kiella Homebuilders, Empire Custom Homes, Cory Herring Homes, Quarles Construction, Alethium Star Homes and Flintrock Builders.
Each entity will have the opportunity to present what combinations of materials, lighting and square footage that makes their floor plans the most ideal.
“It takes an incredible amount of time, effort, and coordination by our builders, developers, design planners, sub-contractors, suppliers and interior decorators to pull this event together,” the association said on its website. “You will see outstanding workmanship, unique designs, cutting-edge technology and outstanding decor in these homes.”
Tickets are $10 for adults, while children 12 years and younger are permitted free entry.
“Tickets may be purchased at any of the in-person parade homes, and grant you entry to all homes,” Carothers Executive Homes said in a Facebook post.
Interested residents can access a list of the homes — which will hold open houses from Saturday and Sunday as well as April 23-25 — online at bit.ly/2Q8xaBH. Representatives will present at each of these homes from 6 to 8 p.m. on Fridays, and noon to 5 p.m. on weekends, according to TABA.
TABA is encouraging home-goers to download ParadeSmart, an app that gives participants information on each house they visit.
“We are looking forward to sharing our homes with the community … Download the app ParadeSmart to have all of the house information at your fingertips,” the Carothers Executive Homes post said.