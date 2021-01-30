Serving good food to a large number of people is nothing new for Temple resident Paula Jackson.
Paula and her husband Jamie are the owners of PJ’s Tabletop Southern Cuisine and Catering Service, a new soul food restaurant in downtown Temple.
The couple recently moved back to the area in July from Ohio as part of their previous jobs, with Paula having grown up in Waco. Paula had been a manager at CEFCO and Jamie worked at Wilsonart in Temple.
Paula said she has worked in catering previously for 15 years, even owning her own company when the couple lived in Ohio.
The decision to make that leap from a stable job to opening a restaurant was an act of faith, Paula said.
“We just recently moved to Temple, so catering has always been in my background, especially for the last 15 years,” Paula said. “I always wanted to have my own restaurant. So I started dabbling back into the food and said, ‘Hey, how about if we do this?’”
The restaurant currently has a rotating menu that changes every day of the week, offering slightly different items each day.
Plates at the restaurant consist of between one and three meats that include either two or three sides.
Meats have included fried pork chops, baked chicken, pigs feet, stuffed turkey legs and ribs. Sides at the restaurant include broccoli cheese rice casserole, green beans, mashed potatoes and potato salad.
Paula said she has plans to eventually phase out the rotating menu, replacing it with a cafeteria-style line where customers pick out what they want before paying.
“That is not anything that I want to do, I don’t want the customers to have to wait like they have been waiting,” Paula said. “I have a plan in motion so that way they will be able to just go through a line, like a steam line, and they can grab their food and pay at the end and they go.”
Since opening, Paula said the business has had its ups and downs, but coming from retail the couple knows there is always a downtime in business. She said she is accustomed to making the decisions on how to cut costs and cut labor to make it through the tougher times.
Currently, Paula said, the business is mainly relying on the restaurant side as it takes time to build up the clientele for a catering company.
“It’s been cool, our first month here we did well,” Paula said. “It has been kind of rocky this last month and I get it, coming out of the holiday and things of that nature. It is just hard right now, but it is all good.”
Jamie said the couple was excited for the construction coming to downtown, such as the proposed parking garages and downtown apartments, which will bring more people into the area.
“I think most of the cities are starting to get like that, where you can walk around downtown,” Jamie said.
Both Paula and Jamie are already looking forward to the summer which will mean a variety of barbecued meats making their way onto the menu.
“Soul food is pretty much what I do, and … I love to cook,” Paula said.