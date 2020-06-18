Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday around 50 counties are experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases, but the Republican stressed businesses must continue to reopen to reinvigorate the state’s economy.
Abbott spoke about the coronavirus crisis during a 15-minute video conference hosted by the Bell County Chambers of Commerce.
“We are seeing an increase in the amount of COVID-19 cases in Bell County and other counties,” the state’s top elected official told local business leaders. “What we are in the middle of working on … is to address this increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 as well as address the increase and the number of people who are hospitalized because of COVID-19, whether it be in Bell County, McLennan County or Travis County.”
Thursday was the seventh consecutive day that Texas reported a record number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 2,947 currently in hospitals, the Texas Tribune reported.
The Lone Star State, Abbott said, had seen a slow build up in the number of COVID-19 infections. The state had steady, low numbers in March, April and through most of May, in part, the governor said, because Texans stayed home, practiced social distancing, wore masks and washed their hands.
“It seemed it was around the Memorial Day timeframe when we really began to see an increase in the number of people who were testing positive,” the governor said. “That increase has continued from Memorial Day into June and has increased in the past seven to 10 days even more.”
Although Abbott has banned local governments from requiring individuals to wear masks, he touted that and other practices as the best way to keep the number of infections low. However, he gave his blessing this week to allow local governments to move forward with orders requiring businesses to enforce masking among their customers and employees.
“The best thing you can do is share the information with everyone you talk to that the best thing we can do to expand the economy right now, over the course of the summertime, is to maintain these safe practices that will control the spread of COVID-19, so it will allow people to go about the process of safely reopening, safely allowing people to go back to work and safely being able to re-engage in our economy,” Abbott said.
The governor expects business in Texas to grow during the next few weeks and months only if people keep their distance from one another, maintain their personal hygiene and wear a mask.
“Knowing Texas is the economic engine of America, we need to get our economy back up and going in part for that economic reason, but even more so for the men and women who live in your community,” Abbott said. “Many of them need a paycheck. They need to be able to pay the bills. They need to be able to put food on the table. They need to get back to work for their personal needs. We support that, and we want to help them achieve that.”
Until better COVID-19 treatments, such as drugs and vaccines, are developed and deployed to the public, Abbott said residents must learn to live with the virus.
“Between now and that time, however, we live in this interim period where COVID-19 exists in Texas and we have to co-exist with COVID-19.”