Residents of an East Temple neighborhood will have a month to help influence new projects coming to their community.
Temple city officials have set up a survey for residents of the city’s Crestview neighborhood, allowing them to have an input in new projects being planned for the area. The survey asks residents about their current living conditions in addition to what improvements they would like to see come to the area,
The city plans on keeping the survey up on the city website for the month of January, with the data later taken to inform possible plans for the area.
The section of the city designated the Crestview neighborhood is the area south of Avenue H and east of the BNSF railroad, which includes Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy and Wayman Manor Apartments.
This survey is a part of the city’s five-year neighborhood plan project, which aims to evaluate and suggest projects in each of the city’s 20 neighborhoods. Each year, the city hopes to evaluate four neighborhoods as part of this project and implement suggested projects along the way.
“We do know that Crestview is older and has a lot of infrastructure needs,” Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said. “Through this planning process, we hope to identify a phased method of implementing updates that will provide much needed improvements, while not disrupting everyday life for residents.”
Crestview’s plan will be the second of the project’s plans to be implemented, with projects, such as the improvement of East Avenue C, already starting in the first neighborhood, Ferguson Park.
Simmons said that the city chose to work on the Crestview neighborhood plan second due to its proximity to the Ferguson Park neighborhood. This will allow the work of both plans to be coordinated and help both communities.
“I am really impressed with the responses and the eagerness of the neighbors to participate and see their neighborhoods improve,” Mayor pro tem Judy Morales, who represents East Temple’s District 2, said.
Those living in the Crestview neighborhood will be able to access the city’s cite for the neighborhood and take the survey by going to www.templetx.gov/Crestview by the end of the month.
City officials said the next neighborhood they plan to look at, which they anticipate starting some time in Jan., is the Historic District.