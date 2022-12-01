Rezoning and land acquisition for new homes, businesses and road improvements across Temple received initial approval Thursday.
Two requests to rezone land in West and East Temple, as well as the use of eminent domain on a portion of a property, were unanimously approved by the City Council at their regular meeting.
The first request approved by the Council was to rezone a 1.46-acre tract in West Temple, addressed as 10512 State Highway 36, to commercial zoning.
Officials said the land is currently zoned for agricultural uses, despite a tree care and U-Haul business located on the site.
Owners of the property have expressed interest in building a drive-through beer barn on the site while keeping with the other uses.
Brain Chandler, director of planning and development, said that any future changes to the property after this rezoning, such as a proposed warehouse facility, could trigger additional requirements from the city.
“With future development, that could trigger further landscaping requirements and sidewalks,” Chandler said.
East Temple development
The second, and largest of the two rezoning requests, was for a 22-acre tract in East Temple, addressed as 2001 E. Ave. H.
Currently, the tract is zoned for both agricultural and multifamily uses, with the developer asking for that to be changed to planned development general retail. The developer currently plans for the land to include duplexes, townhomes, general retail space and a storage facility.
The eastern and western parts of the property will have the general retail space totaling 9.3 acres. The western portion will be allowed to have some single family space while the eastern portion will house the proposed storage facility.
The townhome portion of the development — 2.7 acres — will border Avenue H to the north, though each property will have alley access so driveways don’t connect to the major roadway.
Duplexes will fill the remaining 10 acres of the property to the south, connected to Avenue H through a proposed collector street.
Chandler said that the developers will also be required to include a connection to the nearby Draughon Park, 701 S. 34th St., to the west.
“Many of our residents are not aware that there is a park there because there is limited access,” Chandler said. “This development would also help open up access to the east side.”
Council members, and Mayor Tim Davis, approved of the project and the development it means for East Temple.
“It is exciting to see some development over there, facing Avenue H,” Davis said.
Both rezoning requests will still need to come back for their second reading, which is anticipated to take place during the council’s 5 p.m. Dec. 15 meeting at City Hall, 2 N. Main St.
Eminent domain approved
Council members also approved the use of eminent domain on a 0.161-acre portion of a property in West Temple.
The land being taken by the city is part of a 13.1-acre tract located at 2867 N. Pea Ridge Road. The city plans to pay just compensation for the tract, set at $8,375.
Officials said the land is needed for the city’s North Pea Ridge Road improvement project. The project will include a portion of the road from its intersection with Airport Road to Prairie View Road.
Improvements will include a continuous left hand turn lane, pedestrian facilities, drainage and water utilities.
Christina Demirs, assistant city attorney, told the Council that officials have been attempting to contact the landowner since June 2021 and have not received any response.