BELTON — The Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. on Tuesday implemented Stage 2 drought restrictions that prohibit most outside watering.
featured
Dog Ridge Water Supply issues Stage 2 drought restrictions
- STAFF REPORT
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- New stores, eateries under construction in West Temple; Walgreens, Dunkin’ nearly complete
- Belton’s Oliveira rises above tragedy
- Two in one: Sauls combines smarts, strength as Temple’s center on O-line
- Trial for soup-throwing suspect delayed until December
- Affidavit: Massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching woman
- Amtrak suspends passenger train service through Texas, including Temple stop
- Confidence and communication; Senior Onchweri livens up Broncos defense, special teams
- EXCLUSIVE: Former Cameron police sergeant destroyed drugs during investigation, indictment says
- Farewell fiesta: Temple's Mexiko Café to hold Friday block party as restaurant closes
- Morgan’s Point Resort man arrested after evading police in stolen pickup