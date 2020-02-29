HARKER HEIGHTS — Market Heights Shopping Center has been sold to its original developer.
Direct Retail Partners, operating as Direct Development, developed the 417,167-square-foot regional shopping center in 2008. The company announced earlier this month that JLL Capital Markets has arranged for the sale and financing of the shopping center.
JLL worked on behalf of an institutional seller and procured the buyer, Direct Retail Partners, in an off-market transaction. Additionally, working on behalf of the new owner, JLL arranged an equity contribution and placed the four-year, floating-rate acquisition loan with Bayview Asset Management. The buyer originally developed the center in 2008 when Direct Retail Partners operated as Direct Development.
Situated on 62.23 acres at 201 East Central Expressway, Market Heights Shopping Center is at the corner of Interstate 14/U.S. Highway 190 and FM 2410, which sees a combined 58,930 vehicles per day. The center is near Fort Hood, the largest military base in the United States, and approximately 70 miles north of Austin in the Killeen/Temple metro area. The property is the dominant shopping center in the retail corridor along I-14 and pulls customers from surrounding communities throughout the region. Market Heights Shopping Center is 89.4 percent leased and home to a diverse tenant lineup that includes Cinemark, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Barnes & Noble, Ross Dress for Less, Old Navy, Petco, Ulta Beauty and Bed Bath & Beyond, along with shadow anchors Target, Cracker Barrel and Chick-fil-A.
The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller included Senior Managing Director Adam Howells, and the debt placement team representing the borrower was led by Senior Managing Directors Mark Brandenburg and Tim Jordan.
JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm’s in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients — whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.
For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit the firm’s U.S. media center Web page: U.S. newsroom.