After several years of discussions, a project to revitalize three historic buildings in downtown Temple is a step closer to finally starting.
The Temple City Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance that would appropriate funds for an additional $2 million worth of incentives to the developers of the Hawn Hotel project. The project by the Turner Behringer group will convert the nine-story Hawn and the adjacent Arcadia Theater and Public Services Building into a mixed-use space for retail, entertainment and residential.
City Manager Brynn Myers said that while the city would be giving more incentives to the developer, they are dependent on the success of the project and its opening.
“This incentive is performance based, so the project has to be completed and open,” Myers said. “I think that is important because we are partnering on incentives for a project that will be successful because this is a performance based contract.”
Project developers told the city they need the additional incentives to make the project economically viable after taking into account the expenses associated with the building’s high-rise designation.
The developers, with the new agreement, would receive $2 million back over 10 years after the completion of the project. This is a change to the city’s prior economic development agreement with the developers.
The new incentives would require the developer to make at least $12 million in real property improvements to raise the property’s value. If the amount of improvements is less than $12 million, the developer would receive less money, officials said.
Once improvements are completed, city officials estimate the hotel will bring in about $3 million in property taxes over 10 years. With the new incentives being provided, the city still anticipates to take in about $1 million in property taxes over this period.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis said it was important for residents to remember that all of this tax revenue would be new, and the city is currently collecting nothing from the property, which has been vacant for decades.
“I always think that in a situation like this it is important that we point out that … (these) are taxes that are not being collected,” Davis said. “Starting in 2022, (the first-year amount of) $288,000 is new tax revenue. It is not like the city is handing out tax dollars that are already coming in.
“This will be new revenue and the city will simply be refunding or rebating back a portion of those revenues to the client to make this project work,” Davis said.
The project is expected to start sometime this fall. The current completion dates for the project are in late 2021, with the Public Services Building to be completed in October, followed by the Arcadia Theater in November, and finally, the Hawn in December.
The second reading to approve the ordinance is set to be heard during the Council’s regular Aug. 20 meeting at the Temple Municipal Building, 2 N. Main St.