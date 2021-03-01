A pair of lawmakers said Monday that the Texas Legislature cannot just simply reform the state’s power grid to prepare for the next winter storm.
State Reps. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, and Drew Darby, R-San Angelo, said lawmakers must ensure it can keep up with its growing population that will demand more and more electricity.
Shine and Darby discussed last month’s winter storm that left millions of Texans without power for days on end during a Temple Chamber of Commerce-hosted virtual forum.
As a member of the House Energy Committee, Darby participated in last week’s joint hearing with the State Affairs Committee in which lawmakers questioned the leaders of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas and utility companies. The committee grilled the energy leaders for 27 hours over two days, Darby said.
“We’re going to try to put in place policies and programs that accommodate for the lack of capacity, the lack of weatherization … we’re going to take a look at it from top to bottom,” Darby said. “The consensus of the Texas House is that we want to make sure it never happens again.”
Texas was not prepared for Winter Storm Uri, the San Angelo Republican said.
The Public Utilities Commission — which oversees ERCOT — was tasked after a similar winter storm in 2011 to ensure the electric industry improved its facilities, Darby said. The PUC did not enforce those changes, the Energy Committee member said.
“We had an oversight commission that did not, in my opinion, do its job by making sure those measures and plans were adequately prepared and enforced,” Darby said.
Another major contributing factor that infuriated Texans was the lack of communication about blackouts. Shine, whose office received hundreds of messages from constituents about their power outages, said communication is critical in a crisis.
“I think part of the problem that people had ... was people’s lights went off and it did so almost without notice. This was an event that clearly a lot of folks saw coming. The issue that most people have is the failure of communication,” Darby said. “ERCOT didn’t get the word out quick enough. I think our providers didn’t get the word out to the public quick enough. Our line folks did not get the word that they were going to have to cut off a lot of people’s power.”
“And once they did, it was a complete and utter failure to communicate that this is not a rolling blackout situation,” the San Angelo legislator added.
Darby was certain more committees would dig into the power failure. He expects the powerful tax writing Ways & Means Committee — of which Shine is a member — to incentivize whatever solutions lawmakers propose.
“We need to already be thinking about what’s going to happen in the peak of this summer because Texas is growing. We’ve got more folks coming into Texas; we’ve got a thousand people a day,” Shine said. “The demand just continues to grow. This is an important issue. Unfortunately, this was a very traumatic event for all of us to experience, but hopefully it was enough of a wake-up call that we will seriously be looking at what needs to be done as we go forward in this session of the Legislature in addressing this issue.”