Bell County residents who wish to vote by mail this year will need to double check their application to make sure it is accepted.
Interim Elections Administrator Shay Luedeke said the department has rejected more than 300 applications to vote by mail this primary election alone.
A reason for many rejections is due to a bill passed last year in the Texas Legislature, Senate Bill 1. The bill, among other changes, requires voters who request a ballot by mail to include the same form of identification as they did on their voter registration application.
Luedeke said this form of identification is either the person’s driver’s license number, state identification number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.
“In other words, if a voter used their (Social Security number) on their voter registration, they would not be able to use a driver’s license number on their application to vote by mail,” Luedeke said. “Because of this revision, the county has had to reject several applications.”
Of the more than 300 denied applications, most have been rejected due to using outdated forums, missing identification numbers or using the incorrect numbers.
In each case, Luedeke said, the county’s elections department reached out to the voters who had their application rejected. He said they have worked to help the applicant understand why they were rejected and how to submit a new application.
Registered voters may submit an application for a ballot by mail until Friday, Feb. 18.
For the primary election in 2020, the county received a total of 1,902 applications to vote by mail with only 1,232 of those who requested a ballot casting a vote.
James Stafford, spokesman for the county, said officials understand that some people may not remember exactly what form of identification they used when registering to vote.
To help those who can’t remember, officials are reminding those who apply that they can put multiple numbers.
“One piece of advice that staff have been offering voters is that they can include both possible numbers on their application,” Stafford said. “That way, whichever number is on the Voter’s Registration Application, there will be a match.”
Luedeke noted another change made to mail in voting in Senate Bill 1 relates to who can request a ballot by mail.
“Critically, SB1 prohibits anyone other than the individual voter to request or submit the application to vote-by-mail,” Luedeke said. “In other words, if someone wanted to help a loved one request a ballot by mail, that loved one would need to mail the application or bring it to the Elections Department office themselves.”
County officials said anyone with questions on requesting a ballot by mail can call the elections department office at 254-933-5774.