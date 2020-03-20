New campground reservations at Bell County lake parks have been canceled until May 15, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Friday.
The cancellation does not affect campers currently at campgrounds or those that have reservations through Sunday, according to a news release. The announcement affects Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lake, both in the Belton area.
The corps decided Thursday that no new campers will be accepted at the first-come, first-serve campsites.
Campground reservations scheduled between Monday and May 15 will be canceled. Refunds will be provided through Recreation One-Stop (1-877-444-6777Call: 1-877-444-6777 or recreation.gov). Reservations after May 15 will be reevaluated at a future date.
The action is among several operational changes the Corp’s Fort Worth District announced. Among the changes:
• All USACE-sponsored events, tournaments, volunteer activities and public meetings are canceled until further notice.
• Special event or activity permits will not be issued; those permits that have already been granted will be considered for revocation based on the Center for Disease Control’s coronavirus guidelines.
• Visitor centers and lake offices are closed to the public until further notice.
• Campgrounds that are currently closed will not reopen until further notice.
• Day use facilities, such as group shelters, are subject to evolving conditions and may not be available.
• Corps of Engineers personnel will no longer conduct site visits that require personal interactions for shoreline management activities until further notice.
These changes, Corps officials said, are being made to protect guests, volunteers and staff.
Guests planning to visit Corps lakes for any reason are encouraged to call the lake project office before planning their trip to obtain site-specific closures, such as parks and boat ramps.
For more information, visit https://www.swf.usace.army.mil/About/Lakes-and-Recreation-Information/.