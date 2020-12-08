Baylor Scott & White will lay off nearly a third of its corporate finance department.
The cuts — impacting 102 positions — were made in an effort to reduce costs while improving the affordability and quality of its health care, the health system announced.
“As we continue to reshape our operations for the future, we are being more intentional in how we direct our resources to patient and member care,” Baylor Scott & White said in a statement.
These finance positions will be outsourced, and a fraction of the impacted Baylor Scott & White employees will reportedly be offered positions with the third-party vendor.
“We are transforming the way we deliver our corporate finance services,” Baylor Scott & White said. “While we will be retaining approximately two-thirds of our corporate finance department … and some of our impacted employees are being offered positions with a third-party vendor. We care deeply about all our colleagues and are committed to supporting them through this process.”
This round of layoffs follows Baylor Scott & White’s May announcement that about 3 percent of its workforce would be cut in response to COVID-19 — a decision that affected about 1,200 employees. Baylor Scott & White had noted its “drastic drop in visits,” citing the suspension of elective surgeries at the time.
However, Baylor Scott & White had noted how changes also were being made throughout other departments.
“These changes include temporary salary reductions of senior executives, modified physician compensation models, (and the) flexing and furloughing of employees to accommodate changing volumes,” Baylor Scott & White said in May. “While designed to better match our resources with evolving community needs, any decisions to part with our people are always very difficult.”
Despite these latest layoffs, Baylor Scott & White said they are actively hiring in other departments.
“For example, we have 2,000 open clinical positions (for) doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and others needed to provide care on the frontlines,” the health system said.