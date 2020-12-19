A historic former church building — freshly power washed on the outside and renovated on the inside — is ready to open as downtown Temple’s newest apartment building.
The Central Texas Housing Consortium is expected to open Calhoun Square Apartments in downtown Temple before the end of the year, providing affordable housing in walking distance of local businesses and restaurants in downtown Temple.
The apartments are the result of a $2.7 million renovation project by the housing consortium on the former education building of Temple’s First Baptist Church after its 2010 fire.
Barbara Bozon, executive director of the consortium, said the organization worked to renovate the building into apartments that are low cost for renters, but not low quality.
“I think there is a real understanding that affordable housing is needed, (people) just get worried about the maintenance of it,” Bozon said.
The cost of the renovations not only included changes to the building itself, but landscaping and seating outside of the building and the addition of wrought iron fences around the property.
The apartments, 103 W. Calhoun Ave., will consist of 18 units — six with single bedrooms and 12 with double bedrooms — spread over three floors.
Bozon said working with buildings that already have been built, and modifying them for apartments, can sometimes be tricky.
Some of the apartments in Calhoun Square have odd features about them, with some ceilings being lower than others or some rooms being oddly large to fill the space.
“That is one thing when you take a building, you have to work with the parameters you are given,” Bozon said “Some of the (apartments) have more closet space than others, it just all depends on how they came out.”
To fit all of the building’s needed appliances, such as a sprinkler system and heating and air conditioning systems, the consortium had to excavate some of the existing structure to make space.
“Some of the ceilings are lower … because they had to run all the HVAC between the floors — they had to drop some of the ceilings to make that work,” Bozon said. “They had to excavate some of (the building), too; the elevator required significant excavation.”
The consortium did try and keep some elements of the former building, such as the original wood flooring that still covers most of the second and third floors.
While Bozon said the consortium originally had hoped to keep the original windows on the building, they later decided to replace them to help with energy efficiency and overall aesthetics.
The units, painted gray with white trim, feature modern appliances, wooden window blinds and window sills large enough to act as a shelf.
On the outside of the building, the consortium added benches, covered seating areas and installed a small grass- and concrete-covered space.
Bozon said the consortium left a courtyard on the west side of the building with a large community table and benches, along with some grass to allow for residents to do projects such as container gardening that she has seen at other apartments.
Although discouraged by the city, the consortium did place iron fencing around the property for security purposes.
Bozon said the project was funded by donations, grants and money from the consortium’s reserves instead of going through the federal government.
By not going through federal programs to help subsidize the apartments, Bozon said it helped save both time and money, which could be used on the property instead, while still keeping rents low.
“I like it better, and it streamlines it for us significantly if we don’t have to go that route,” Bozon said. “It is viable, and we obviously need all types of property, but it certainly makes it a lot less red tape and a lot easier if we don’t have to do that.”