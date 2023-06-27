The big shiny dome in Belton has been called the Bell County Expo Center for more than 35 years, but that changes this summer.
The Cadence Bank Center era is about to begin.
Last month, the Bell County Commissioners Court approved a 10-year name-in-title sponsorship contract with Cadence in a $2.8 million deal. The transition will take place in upcoming weeks along with changes in signage, a ribbon-cutting and special events.
“This collaboration is about more than just a name — it’s a celebration of the community’s collective achievements and aspirations,” said Dan Rollins, chairman and CEO at Cadence Bank. “We are looking forward to working hand-in-hand with the county and its residents, forging a legacy of exceptional experiences that will resonate for generations to come.”
The venue opened in 1987 and hosts a wide variety of events, including fairs and carnivals, rodeos, concerts, local high school graduations, banquets, livestock shows, and various conventions.
Tim Stephens, executive director of the Expo, said name-in-title sponsorships are a big part of the way venues generate revenue.
“Naming rights are always a huge achievement in our industry,” Stephens said. “The fact that a corporation of Cadence Bank’s stature would want to put their name on our arena because of the exposure we bring is a compliment to our success.”
“We are delighted to have this new sponsorship with Cadence Bank and look forward to working with their team in the transition and moving forward into the future,” he said. “This will be a win-win for both parties, and we will proudly wear the name of Cadence Bank Center as we continue to bring events to Bell County that enhance the quality of life and economic impact in the area.”
The dome and its surrounding buildings are home to the Bell County Youth Fair & Livestock Show, the Central Texas State Fair, the Belton Fourth of July Rodeo, Bell County ComicCon, the Mother Earth News Fair and about 15 area graduation ceremonies and countless concerts, conventions and animal shows.
The venue’s new logo prominently displays the Cadence Bank Center name and corporate logo.
Jennifer Weir, director of marketing and public relations for the Expo, said existing Bell County Expo Center signs will be replaced by Cadence Bank Center signs this summer.
“There’s a lot to change,” she said. “Basically, everything that says Bell County Expo will be replaced.”