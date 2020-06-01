A former justice of the peace may be returning to his seat after losing it almost four years ago.
The Bell County Commissioners Court agreed during a Monday afternoon workshop to consider appointing former Precinct 4, Place 1, Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin to his former position. Killeen Democrat Daryl Peters most recently held the position until he resigned unexpectedly last month.
The commissioners, who are responsible for filling vacancies, are expected to consider Potvin’s appointment next week. If he is appointed, he would serve until Dec. 31.
In his resignation letter, Peters — a Democrat who the commissioners appointed last year to replace ousted Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown, also a Democrat — cited his health as why he stepped away from the JP seat. His last day in office was May 22.
The Commissioners Court agreed they needed to fill the position and to do it quickly as Bell County JPs face a growing backlog of cases.
“Everybody knows Judge Potvin has said he is willing to do it,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Bill Schumann said. “And he is … the only one that has the experience and tenure to step in for that six month period of time, take care of whatever additional work that’s going to come as far as catching up … and Dec. 31, he is gone.”
Potvin, a Killeen Republican, was a justice of the peace for more than two decades until he lost to Brown in 2016. Brown secured 52.2 percent of the vote to Potvin’s 47.8 percent.
“I’ve already told (the commissioners) I would be honored to help in any way I can to assist the citizens in any way I can to smooth out any transition to the newly elected person that may be coming in in November,” Potvin, 70, told the Telegram.
Republican Michael Keefe and Democrat Gregory Johnson are seeking the Precinct 4, Place 1, justice of the peace seat. The winner will start his four-year term Jan. 1, 2021.
Precinct 1 Commissioner Russell Schneider said Potvin could serve as a mentor for the eventual winner of the Nov. 3 election.
Schumann acknowledged there could be some pushback from Precinct 4, which mostly covers Killeen, over Potvin’s appointment.
“That pushback can be explained, though,” Precinct 4 Commissioner John Driver, the sole Democrat on the Commissioners Court, said.
“Six months and he’s gone,” Schumann added.