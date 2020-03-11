Amtrak — which provides passenger rail service to and from Temple — has announced COVID-19 safety protocols to help maintain a safe railroad environment and address customer concerns.
Amtrak said the passenger railroad service has launched more frequent cleaning service on trains and at stations, according to a news release.
Among the measures:
• Additional antibacterial products are available. Amtrak has increased the quantity of sanitizers and disinfectant wipes available for customers and employees throughout trains and stations.
• No change fees on bookings made through April 30, 2020, to allow travel flexibility.
• Reinforcing good hygiene practices, including washing of hands and not touching your face.
Amtrak, which operates 300 daily trains in the Northeast, has temporarily suspended three trains that operate between New York and Washington, D.C., due to lower demand and additional schedule changes are under consideration.
To protect against all communicable diseases, Amtrak recommends people who are ill do not travel.
• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds. If you can’t wash your hands, use hand sanitizers.
• When sneezing or coughing, use tissues and promptly dispose of them or cover your mouth with your sleeve or elbow.
“We will continue to respond to the latest on COVID 19 with customer and employee safety top of mind,” Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Roger Harris said in a release.