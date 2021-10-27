Two Central Texas water suppliers issued boil water notices for their customers on Wednesday.
The city of Bruceville-Eddy Water Department issued a boil notice after a leak on Old Moody Road.
In the Belton area, the 439 Water Supply Corp. also issued a boil notice for customers who live on the north side of East Lakeshore Drive, Jackson Drive and Bob White Lane.
To ensure destruction of harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be brought to a rigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. Customers can also purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.
Rescind notices will be sent when the water is safe to drink.
Bruceville-Eddy customers with questions can call the water department at 254-859-5700 during business hours or 254-640-0721 after hours.
Customers of the 439 Water Supply can call Erron Lowry at 254-613-3100.