More than 250 Temple-area residents spent their Thursday at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple for a PACT Act Open House.
The event — designed to inform Central Texas veterans and their families about the new legislation and to encourage them to apply for toxic exposure-related health care and benefits — was one of more than 90 that will be held across the United States this week.
“We’ve had about 100 folks that have already filed a claim with the Veterans Benefits Administration to increase their benefits so things are going really, really well,” Bill Negron, a Central Texas Veterans Health Care System spokesman, told the Telegram. “Folks are really thankful that this historic legislation was passed and that the VA is taking the steps necessary to get folks signed up for additional benefits and care.”
Although eligible veterans can apply online at VA.gov/PACT, he stressed how the in-person format was a more comfortable environment for many.
“A lot of the folks that we’re seeing here are generally already enrolled for health care services here,” Negron said. “But we want to make sure that they’re being screened and taken care of for some of these toxic exposures that they may have had as a result of their service in Vietnam, Iraq or Afghanistan.”
Since President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law in August, more than 176,000 veterans have applied for PACT Act-related benefits nationwide and more than 503,000 have received a toxic exposure-screening — 39% of which reported a concern of exposure.
“The screening takes five to 10 minutes and begins by asking veterans if they believe they experienced any toxic exposures while serving in the armed forces,” the Office of Public and Intergovernmental Affairs, said in a news release. “Veterans who answer ‘yes’ are then asked about specific exposures, including: open burn pits, Agent Orange, radiation, contaminated water, and other exposures.”
Millions of veterans and survivors are expected to benefit from the PACT Act.
“We will not rest until every one of them gets what they’ve earned,” Denis McDonough, the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, said in a news release. “That’s what this PACT Act Week of Action is all about: educating veterans, their families and survivors, and encouraging them to apply today.”