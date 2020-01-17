BELTON — A fire engine damaged in an October wreck will cost almost $155,000 to repair.
The Belton City Council this week unanimously approved an agreement with the Houston-based Siddons-Martin Emergency Group to fix the truck. The engine will be towed to Wisconsin — where it was manufactured — to be refurbished. The repairs will cost $154,535.
“The insurance is going to cover the repair and it will also cover the transportation of the vehicle back to Wisconsin. We believe we will be fully covered,” City Manager Sam Listi said. “We have to pay the expenses initially and we will be reimbursed. An initial estimate of $200,000 is now $155,000 for the repairs.”
The fire engine was sideswiped on Interstate 35 when a tractor-trailer hit the emergency vehicle’s passenger side, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The fire engine was at a wreck early Oct. 29, diverting traffic.
“They’re pretty much going to re-sheath the whole side of the cab and the whole back of it so they’re pretty much replacing the entire passenger side,” interim Fire Chief Wes Gilbreath said.
Situations, such as the October incident, are some of the most dangerous ones Belton firefighters face on a daily basis, Gilbreath said Friday. He advised drivers to slow down and move over when they see emergency vehicles parked and working on the interstates.
“Our practice responding to wrecks on the interstate is similar to fire departments throughout the nation. The truck is used to block the scene and protect patients and firefights,” the interim fire chief said. “We typically remain in place until the wrecker clears the scene.”
Gilbreath estimated the repairs might take three to seven months.
Three firefighters were injured, one of whom is still on leave, the fire chief told the Belton Council.
Councilman David K. Leigh questioned if Belton will have any insurance issues with three injured firefighters.
“We’re handling that. We have one firefighter who has shoulder surgery scheduled Monday. He is out for an extensive time period on medical leave,” Listi said.
Councilman Guy O’Banion asked for the cost of a new fire engine. Typically, Gilbreath said, they cost around $500,000.
The repair contract was initially on the City Council’s consent agenda — a list of items considered routine that can be approved with one action. Leigh pulled it.
“I felt it was important to go over some of the details because this is an odd situation,” he said.
Belton may be down one fire engine, but it is borrowing a decommissioned Temple fire truck.
“The city of Temple wanted to be a good neighbor and help out the Belton Fire Department in their time of need,” Temple spokeswoman Laurie Simmons said last month. “In addition, both of our fire departments respond to major events together, so making sure they have the proper equipment is very important to maintaining the highest level of fire services for our residents.”
The county seat is ready for its fire engine to be back in tip-top shape.
“We’re looking forward to getting that back in service,” Listi said.