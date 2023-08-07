Bell County contracted with two local school districts Monday — Academy and Holland — in order to provide school resource officers.
The two contracts, which were both unanimously approved by the Commissioners Court, include updating an existing one with Academy’s school district and a new agreement with Holland Independent School District. The contracts come after having armed school resource officers on campus is now required in the state of Texas.
Officials said the contracts would see Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies work most of the year at the school districts, spending the summer months working for the county.
Lt. Stacey McClinton, who works with the Sheriff’s Department, said the agreement with Academy ISD would see a member of its courts and transportation division move into one of its two positions. The second position would be filled by a former school resource officer from Rogers that no longer works in the district.
A new officer graduating the county’s academy in December would fill the open position.
“For Academy ISD this is like a continuance, this is our seventh year with them,” McClinton said. “We started out with one, then we went to two last year. There are two working and this contract would extend that to four.”
Officials said that Academy ISD starts its school year on Tuesday, so the newly added two deputies would soon join their two colleagues at the school.
The one new officer for Holland ISD, McClinton said, currently serves as a reserve deputy for the office.
Due to this, officials said no current law enforcement resources would be affected by the agreement.
McClinton said the school will pay for 83% of the officer’s wages while the county would pay for the remaining 17% due to the two months the deputies spend working outside of school each year.
Overall, officials said that the county, with the three new positions, would have six school resource officers across the area.
In addition to these officers, McClinton said that the office also has other deputies that have resource officer training to take over temporarily for deputies that may need to go get lunch or fulfill other duties.
In the future, McClinton assured Commissioners that any officers hired to service the schools would not have to find another if their position is eliminated.
“If the positions are dissolved then we will hope that we have a position that we can fill them in,” McClinton said. “If not, then most of them have a jailer’s license that we can have them go to the jail if needed. We will eventually bring them back into patrol if we have positions available.”
McClinton said that the office has not heard anything about other possible agreements between the Sheriff’s Department and other school districts.