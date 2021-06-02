BELTON — Bell County’s growing jail population will now receive some helping hands after two measures were approved this week.
Resolutions allowing the hiring of 15 more jail employees — along with an agreement to hold more inmates in other counties — were both unanimously approved Tuesday by the Commissioners Court.
County Judge David Blackburn said the county jail system saw 1,156 inmates Tuesday — more than 200 inmates over what the jail likes to keep its population at.
Blackburn said that these approved measures to manage the population were needed despite the expense
“It is a significant amount of dollars that we are talking about in every budget for public safety, the Sheriff’s office and for our correctional facility, all those numbers are significant and they continue to rise,” he said. “And from my perspective, the hiring of additional correctional officers is part of a multipronged strategy to deal with the situation we have.”
Currently, the county is underway on measures to manage the jail population including the hiring of more staff, working with other counties and building more facilities.
One of the items approved by the commissioners was the hiring of 15 new jailers that the Sheriff’s Department has requested. The new hires this year are in addition to another 15 hired last year. Last year, the commissioners approved a $150,000 budget amendment in July for the 15 corrections officers.
Jail officials said the training of new jailers takes between four and six months, depending on the individual.
Jeff Buuck, chief deputy for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, said the jail has 266 corrections employees and about 190 jailers. He said other facilities with similar jail populations have a higher number of jailers.
“Prior to my arrival, (the department) developed a staffing analysis of the jail and the manpower needed to man the jail at full capacity,” Buuck said. “We are there, in fact we are beyond that now. At the time we came up with figures to show that we needed 45 additional jailers for normal operations of the jail.”
Buuck said the urgent need now for the new jailers is with the transportation of inmates to other county’s jails.
As the county is currently working to design a new jail expansion — recently authorizing the issuance of $138 million in certificates of obligation bonds — it has been required to house inmates in other counties.
That need got larger Tuesday as commissioners approved an agreement with Comal County to allow their jail to accept up to 50 inmates at a time. To house the inmates, Bell County will pay $65 a day — a similar rate to the county’s five other similar agreements.
Previously, Bell County signed agreements to house inmates with Limestone, Milam, Williamson, McLennan and Burnett counties.
Commissioner Russell Schneider said if the Comal County space was fully utilized it would cost the county $3,250 a day and about $100,000 a month. This would not include the inmates held at other facilities.
County officials have told commissioners that they estimated spending about $2 million over the current fiscal year in housing inmates at other county’s facilities.
Buuck said as other facilities fill up with a backlog of inmates, he is worried about rising rates that the county would be charged.
The county is looking at other agreements, such as a new one with Burnett County, to secure a set number of spaces for inmates instead of current agreements that don’t have a set amount of space. Buuck said this would allow the county to get a lower rate since they would be charged whether or not all the space was used.
“The competitive mandate rate is something that I am concerned about,” Buuck said. “Bed capacity is an issue and we are trying to leverage as many agreements as we can so we can so when we find available beds we use them.”