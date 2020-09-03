Construction to improve east and west travel in South Temple will soon be underway after the approval of two phases of a continuing road project.
The Temple City Council unanimously approved a resolution Thursday to enter into a developer participation agreement for the extension of Azalea Drive. The $3.6 million extension will connect the road from where it currently ends at East 13th Street to Fifth Street.
City Manager Brynn Myers said the goal of the Azalea Drive project is to add more ways residents in South Temple can get around, connecting 31st Street to Fifth Street.
“(The road) will improve traffic circulation and improve access to the residences and businesses in that area,” Myers said. “It will give people another option for people on how to get to where they want to go in the city. We think that will be a big benefit to have that additional connection.”
Myers said the new road will be classified as a major collector, similar to Avenue U, and has been designed to be prepared for future growth in the area.
The city is working with the development of the Reserve at Friars Creek, Phase II, to help fund elements of the project.
In addition to the expansion of the road, the project will include the extensions of current bicycle lanes and sidewalks to Fifth Street. New sanitary sewer lines and water lines will also be added along the new street.
Myers said the connection to Fifth Street will include the addition of a new lighted intersection.
Construction of this part of the project will encompass phases two and three, with the previous phase being the recently completed extension of Azalea from Lowes Drive to 13th Street.
Councilwoman Susan Long, who represents South Temple, said she has been impressed with the recently completed phase of the project and hopes this next phase will be equally as exciting.
“The new section of road will be wonderful for mobility,” Long said. “It will be a game changer for that area of town because it just opens up the possibility to alleviate some congestion.”
Myers said the city expects construction on the project to begin within the next two months, with an estimated completion date of September 2021.
Another phase of the Azalea project is estimated to be set for bidding in the next two months, Myers said. The new phase will turn the currently private portion of the road between 31st Street and Lowes Drive into a public road and smooth out the current roadway.