Temple residents interested in this week’s City Council meeting will have an extra layer of protection against COVID-19 with the Thursday meeting moving online.
Officials announced Tuesday that the city would be transitioning its City Council meeting from in person to online in order to help prevent the spread of the cornonavirus. Residents will be able to call in or watch the meeting online, with the city’s software allowing participation.
This will be the first time the city of Temple has held an online City Council meeting. Previous meetings were with social distancing standards.
“The transition to online meetings is in an effort to comply with (Centers for Disease Control) recommendations for social distancing,” interim city spokesman Cody Weems said. “The city’s top priority is the health and safety of its residents, so moving the meetings to this format will allow city leadership to continue to conduct necessary business while eliminating the risk of any potential exposure. The city will continue to monitor this situation and will heed the advice of federal and local health officials to determine when it is safe to resume regular activities.”
Weems said the city had not held its recent regular meeting or special meeting online because the city was still working to find the best technological way to host the meeting. While this week’s meeting will not include a City Council workshop session, Weems said the city will still be able to host workshops virtually in the future if needed.
To accommodate residents both online and over the phone, city officials have decided to use the Lucid meeting software that allows residents to call in or video chat over their computers.
Residents hoping to talk during times for public comments in the meeting will be able to use a “raise your hand” function in the online version of the software. Those connecting over the phone will be able to comment when they are called only after providing their name and address for the record to the city.
Requests to speak can be made from until 30 minutes before the meeting starts, and are done by emailing your name and address to publichearing@templetx.gov.
Those connecting to the meeting, which will start at 5 p.m. Thursday, through the internet will be able to use the link at https://bit.ly/2UP30Sm.
TO PARTICIPATE
Residents can call either 415-594-7873, 805-309-5909, 415-926-7799, or 866-616-7487 (toll free) to participate in the online Temple City Council meeting Thursday. Residents then will need to enter with conference ID 2882241 and user ID 430.