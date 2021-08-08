Businesses coming to Temple can now look forward to having an easier and quicker process for getting land and building on it.
The creation of a land committee by the city — which will focus on purchasing and preparing business-ready tracts — was approved in a 4-0 vote Thursday with Councilwoman Susan Long absent. The committee is a partnership between the city and the Temple Economic Development Corp., with more than $11.4 million in initial investment for land purchases.
City Attorney Kathryn Davis said the Temple EDC will market the land purchased to incoming businesses, with the proceeds going back into the committee’s funds.
City officials said the lots being shovel ready will allow businesses to start construction right after purchase.
“The point of the land committee is to recommend to the TEDC to purchase land to make shovel-ready land available for economic development purchases,” she said. “Shovel ready is intended to include both the purchase of land and the development of that land.”
The initial funding for the committee and the project will come from Temple’s Tax Increment Financing Reinvestment Zone No. 1.
The Council approved the initial funding of $5.63 million to be made available right away, with an additional $1.1 million to be added following the impending sale of a property. The remaining $4.74 million will go into the funds starting on the upcoming fiscal year on Oct. 1.
Davis said the committee will consist of five members, the mayor, city manager, the reinvestment zone finance committee chair and both the TEDC president and chair. All land purchases will require a vote by the members.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis said work to make the tracts shovel ready will mainly be funded by the city, reinvestment zone or TEDC, though the committee’s money in the land bank can be used for that as well.
“The land bank balance is not the sacred cow that can never be touched,” the mayor said. “If everyone agrees … that it is appropriate the funding come from the land bank to make those sites shovel ready to prepare for an economic development prospect, then that money is accessible.”
Land purchased by the committee will need to be either located within the city limits or adjacent to the city and ready to be annexed.
To oversee the working of the committee and the project, the City Council is required to have a review of the project at least once every five years. The Council can have the review sooner if they wish, with the power to adjust the program’s budget.
The Council will also be able to vote to eliminate the committee, with remaining funds going back to the city’s reinvestment zone funds.
Councilman Wendell Williams had posed questions to officials about how funding would be handled, but showed support for the project.
“I am in total agreement as it has been explained and as it has been discussed,” Williams said.