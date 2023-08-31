Friday is Good Neighbor Day, and Precious Memories Florist & Gift Shop in Temple is celebrating with a half-dozen free roses for everyone who visits its South 31st Street location.
“We want you to fall in and leaf happy,” said Precious Memories owner Seleese Thompson. “This is a unique opportunity for Central Texas residents to meet each other and develop new friendships.”
Friday will mark the 18th anniversary of Precious Memories’ Good Neighbor Day, and Thompson hopes the good will is shared throughout the community.
Good Neighbor Day begins at 8 a.m., and the Precious Memories shop at 1404 S. 31st will give away a half-dozen roses.
“Anyone who picks up a half-dozen free flowers will be asked to keep one rose for themselves and give the others away to five different people,” she said. “Meet someone new.”
“One neighbor shared that several years ago she had only one rose left to give away,” Thompson recalled. “She saw a neighbor she had only waved to in the past. After giving her the rose, a new friendship was born. They are now best friends.”
Also Friday, Precious Memories will be accepting food and monetary donations to support the Temple Ronald McDonald House’s family pantry. Local McDonald’s restaurants will provide breakfast and coffee, and Community Partners will be providing refreshments and treats.
The Baylor Scott & White Blood Mobile will be available for donations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pre-registration is encouraged by visiting https://bswbloodcenter.org:443/donorportal/donate-blood?mobile_code=372223.
“We hope the people of Temple and Central Texas will be able to get acquainted with new people or renew old friendships during Good Neighbor Day,” Thompson said. “We hope to promote a friendlier, more caring and compassionate world, starting right here at Precious Memories Florist & Gift Shop.”