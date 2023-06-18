Brewing good coffee — lots of cups — is a passion project for the owner of a new neighborhood shop in Temple.
Josh Selzler, who comes from a family that has owned multiple coffee shops around the country, has brought his talents to the west side of the city with his shop, Ignite Coffee.
Ignite Coffee opened nine months ago at 44 S. Pea Ridge Road near the intersection with West Adams Avenue — and has quickly become a favorite for locals as a steady stream of cars is seen popping into the corner location near West Temple Community Park.
Selzler said he plans on using what he grew up learning in order to give the community good service and tasty hot drinks.
After seven years of living in Texas, Selzler said he finally decided to settle on Temple as the first place to start his business.
“I’ve always had a passion for various businesses since I was young and coffee and real estate investment became my two main focuses,” Selzler said. “I’ve always wanted to get out of my hometown and explore other cities and open different businesses. After doing a lot of market research, I decided to open a shop in the Central Texas market.”
Selzler said his family has been in the coffee shop business since he was about 5 years old, opening up about 25 stores together since the 1990s.
When the family eventually sold those stores, Selzler said he helped his father, who still wanted to continue the business, open two more. The first was in Idaho and the second was in Spokane, Washington.
It was in Washington where Selzler said he got the idea for his smaller coffee shop blueprint, designed mainly for drive-through customers, which is popular in the northwest.
The West Temple location, a sort of tiny coffeehouse, is compact on a small tract Selzler purchased. The lot accommodates the building as well as a small parking lot and a drive-through lane.
Still, Selzler said that he is happy to open up this type of neighborhood shop instead of a chain coffee store like the ones located further east on West Adams near Walmart.
“Corporate business models are boring and you don’t have the freedom to make product changes or experiment and get creative with the brand or the products,” Selzler said. “These are passion projects for me.”
Aside from the usual coffee flavors, Selzler said that his shop also offers a wide variety of unique drink choices for people who want to try something new.
Some of these unique options include energy infusions, smoothies, teas and frozen lemonades, one of the most popular choices right now is the frozen espresso. Some of the store’s most popular flavors of these include the caramel meltdown, vanilla bean and Butterfinger drinks.
“We carry over 60 different syrups and sauces and a wide variety of sugar-free options as well. You can customize all of our beverage options to create your own personal favorites,” Selzler said. “If someone wants a raspberry cheesecake white chocolate mocha, salted caramel pistachio latte, or a blue raspberry, coconut Red Bull infusion, we got you covered.”
The shop, which takes online orders, also sells various kinds of kolaches, bagels, egg bites, muffins, oat bites and cookies. Visit www.ignitecoffee.com to learn more.
So far, Selzler said the community has been very receptive to the new coffee spot and kept the business very busy.
The business is so successful, Selzler said, that he is already looking for a spot for a second Ignite Coffee location.