Lines moved quickly and smoothly Monday for Bell County’s six polling locations.
Monday was the first day of early voting in the county and around the state for this year’s March 1 primary elections.
County election officials reported a total of 828 ballots cast Monday, 281 on the Democratic ticket and 547 on the Republican primary.
The Belton County Annex saw the most voters with 230, 36 Democrat and 194 Republican ballots cast, followed by the Killeen Annex with 98 Democratic and 59 Republican ballots.
The Temple Independent School District Administration Building, a new voting location this year, saw 148 ballots cast, 34 Democratic and 114 Republican, followed by the Salado Church of Christ with 139 ballots, 16 Democratic and 123 Republican. The Jackson Professional Learning Center saw 94 ballots, 63 Democratic and 31 Republican.
The Parks and Recreation Center in Harker Heights saw the least ballots cast with 60, 34 Democratic ballots and 26 Republican ballots.
The county’s new polling center line tracker mostly showed wait times at polling locations of below five minutes, with the high of 10 minutes around noon.
Shay Luedeke, interim elections administrator for the county, said poll workers did not report any problems or long lines.
“Everything seems to running really smoothly,” Luedeke said. “I have not heard of any hiccups today. It seems like people are doing a great job of using the wait times app and navigating the lines.”
The county’s six polling locations will remain open for the next two weeks until Feb. 25, except on Feb. 21 for the Presidents’ Day holiday.
The TISD Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way in downtown Temple, was added as a voting site since the Temple county annex is hampered by local construction.
Other early voting locations for registered county voters include the Bell County Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton, and the Salado Church of Christ, 2717 N. Stagecoach Road in Salado. The other polling sites are at the Parks and Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing in Harker Heights, the Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive in Killeen, and the Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive in Killeen.
This week locations will open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Friday. The sites will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
This year, the polling location at the TISD Administration Building is new, replacing the site at the Temple Bell County Annex due to nearby construction.
Temple residents Eugene and Dianna Baklik said they originally went to the Temple Annex Monday due to habit from previous years.
Despite mixing up the polling locations, Eugene Baklik said he enjoyed going to the school district’s administration building partially due to the amount of parking available.
“I think it (voting) is a privilege and a duty I have,” he said. “I do early voting, usually on the first day. I figured the first day that there would be a big crowd, but we walked right on in.”