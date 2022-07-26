A cozy collection of cottages is the concept for a new multifamily development in southwest Temple.
Rezoning for the proposed project was unanimously approved on its first reading Thursday.
The project is addressed at 3126 S. General Bruce Drive and is located near the intersection of South Loop 363 and Interstate 35. City Council members rezoned the 16.4-acre tract from its previous mix of multifamily and light industrial uses to all planned development multifamily zoning.
Shane Seabolt, who works for the developer Clay Development Partners, said the multifamily project will be like a combination of single-family homes and apartments.
“It is a fully detached community, each home is independently leased, has its own four exterior walls but is professionally managed and maintained in the same manner as a multifamily (development) would be,” Seabolt said.
Officials said the development is estimated to have about 134 units, with units having between one and three bedrooms.
Brian Chandler, director of planning and development for the city, said the project will only have about 8.1 units per acre of land compared to the 20 units per acre allowed under the proposed zoning.
The residential community will include various amenities such as carports and garages for vehicles. Other features will include a swimming pool, dog park, community center and walking paths.
The developer has promised to erect a safety net along the northern side of the property to protect properties from the nearby Sammons Golf Course.
Officials said the project plans to cater towards new families with small children as well as those who are retired.
“It is kind of a cottage concept for rent,” Chandler said. “Not short-term rentals but one year and 18-month rentals with a variety of floor plans and elevations.”
The development will have two entrances, one on South General Bruce Drive and the other on West Avenue K.
Jason Deckman, the city’s case manager for the project, said officials worked with the Texas Department of Transportation early to make sure that increased traffic from the development would be fine on the highway frontage road.
“The traffic impact assessment did not recommend any additional signals or turn lanes based on the projected volumes,” Deckman said. “TxDOT concurred and accepted that, so the impact of both of those entrances has been assessed and approved by (them).”