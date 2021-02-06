The Temple College Business and Continuing Education Division, in partnership with Society for Human Resource Management, will offer a course this spring for human resource professionals who would like to earn their SHRM certification.
The SHRM Learning Systems course, which prepares individuals for SHRM Certification, will begin with an orientation session March 11. The orientation will be followed by six 6-hour Saturday sessions from March 13 to April 24. A final exam session will be on April 29.
The course fee is $1,429. Interested participants should register by Friday, Feb. 26, to avoid a $75 late fee.
For information or to register, write bce@templejc.edu or call 254-298-8625.