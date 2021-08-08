Compared to Paris, Milan and New York, Bell County was never included in the haute couture league, but — yes, in fact — this crossroads on the blackland prairie nurtured an intense appreciation for fashion and design.
At least, it was the cradle for style.
Harvey Lester Schmidt (1929-2018) as a 13-year-old boy recalls being amazed by downtown Temple’s storefronts in the 1940s. Schmidt would grow up to be best remembered as the composer of the off-Broadway show “The Fantasticks,” the longest-running musical in history, on stage from 1960 to 2002.
However, of all the honors he would win as an adult, of all the lofty places his music would take him, his brief stay in Temple opened his eyes to a whole other world full of creativity.
“Periodically, my parents would take (my sister and my brother) into town (Temple) for a day of shopping,” Schmidt said. His parents let him wander around downtown on his own — igniting his youthful curiosity and imagination
“On the second floor of the City Hall, I discovered a deserted public library with bound copies of The New Yorker, Vanity Fair and the Sunday New York Times, all of which fueled my passion for the graphic arts and my obsession with the ‘big city,’” he wrote in a 1991 essay.
World War II had just begun; Camp Hood in West Bell County and McCloskey Army Hospital in Temple had been activated by mid-1942.
“The war effort was just winding into full gear, and the whole area around Temple was experiencing a tremendous population influx,” he wrote. “Fort Hood was being expanded into one of the country’s prime military bases. Hordes of off-duty servicemen roamed the streets day and night.”
Bell County, with its reliance on railroad commerce, always had been a crossroads, relying on a constant flow of people and goods. Back in those days, Temple was the largest commercial center in six-county area — outstripping even Williamson County in trade and population at the time.
After the war, the boom continued as Temple medical centers lured more medical professionals with sophisticated tastes as well as more world-wise military officers. By the 1950s, Temple sported stores such as Dyer’s, Goldstein-Migel, Hendler’s and Daniels Men’s Wear, as well as the usual chain stores such as Sears, Montgomery Ward and J.C. Penney.
Among the most popular stores of those days was Roddy Brothers Department. The proprietors, brothers Sam and Coleman Roddy, were Russian immigrants pushed out by pogroms. Sam (1880-1959) and Coleman (1873-1962) reached Texas in the 1890s, where they had opened stores in Waxahachie, Cameron, Lott and, in 1914, Temple. The Roddy brothers’ store was a go-to destination, especially the latest fashions.
That’s what captivated Schmidt as a young teen. “Sophisticated Army officers with brittle, glamorous wives kept pouring in from the East in their Lincolns and LaSalles. I became aware just how much things were changing when one afternoon, waiting on a corner for the traffic light, I saw signs in a store window, identifying the mannequins’ black ‘cocktail’ dresses (in dry Bell County!) as designer originals by Nettie Rosenstein and Herbert Sondheim (yes, Stephen’s father), expensive names I recognized from the magazines in the library.”
Even before then, this area had a way of nurturing ambition for life’s finer things.
Temple-born Mary Alice Rice (1909-1989) was a college-educated and a classically trained singer and dancer. Upon arrival in New York, she quickly got a job as a chorus girl. In 1931, Ziegfeld put her in the Follies, declaring her one of “the 10 most beautiful girls on the American stage.” Her Broadway career blossomed.
After Ziegfeld’s death, Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein signed her as a featured singer in their musicals, where she met multi-millionaire bon vivant William Guggenheim. When he died in 1941, she was one of four showgirls who inherited his estate.
Alas, her windfall was deflated. When Guggenheim’s will was probated, he was found to be worth only $12,000 — split four ways after excessive bills.
Undaunted, Rice retooled her career. She convinced New York’s Plaza Hotel, among others, that regular runway charity fashion shows would attract wealthy patrons. She hired a young aspiring model, Grace Rosanky, who had served as a pilot with the Women’s Air Service Patrol (WASP), ferrying military planes during the war.
Rice mentored Rosanky, who absorbed everything Rice taught her and gained connections into high-end fashion marketing and marketers. By the time Rosanky married Lt. Col Jack Jones in 1946, her focus was clear.
Meanwhile, back in New York, Rice produced lavish fashion shows until her retirement in 1987. When she died, she was remembered for her talent, savvy business sense and sense of style. But mostly, she knew how to culture and captivate a fashionable audience of upwardly mobile women — and hold their secrets to the grave.
Her protégé, Grace Jones (1920-2008), settled down in the sleepy burg of Salado to open her eponymous shop in a hewn-rock bank building from 1962 to 2000.
Only a few salons attained the cache of Grace’s Salado establishment — and all were in much larger cities. The catalog of designers she represented was a veritable who-was-who of mid-century fashion giants: Geoffrey Beene, Lagerfield, Valentino, Pauline Trigere, Adolfo, Ungaro, Louis Feraud, St. Laurent and Christian Lacroix.
Her coterie of customers was equally impressive: Lady Bird Johnson and her daughters as well as her press secretary, Liz Carpenter; retailer extraordinaire Stanley Marcus; actresses Greer Garson, Loretta Young and Gene Tierney; humor columnist Erma Bombeck; and several wives of crooner Vic Damone.
The rich and powerful may have come for the dresses, but they stayed for the friendship and personal attention. She brought it all home to Bell County, where the famous and their wannabes shopped.
Grace Jones had learned her lessons well from Mary Alice Rice. Polished looks weren’t born in Bell County, but they arrived here as soon as they could.