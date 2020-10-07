More than 20 months of work went into updating Temple’s comprehensive plan — the document that will guide the city’s growth for the next decade — which was last revised in 2008.
The Temple City Council recently adopted the comprehensive plan. It was a unanimous decision.
“This is the finish line for some of it,” Mayor Tim Davis said of the 236-page plan. “But it’s the starting line for most of it.”
Planning Director Brian Chandler said the new comprehensive plan ties directly into the city’s overarching goal laid out in the strategic plan: Keeping and making Temple a place where residents love to call home.
“The result is Temple’s blueprint for the future encourages community investment and prosperity, integrated mobility and connectivity and smart growth while remaining a place people love to call home,” Chandler said.
The guiding document has eight goals split in four areas: Growth; transportation; public safety; quality of life; downtown; housing; and governance. On top of that, the plan has 26 commitments and calls for 170 initiatives.
“This particular comprehensive plan is somewhat unique in the sense of being truly comprehensive,” Chandler said. “It’s difficult to envision growth and development without public safety or a high performing organization.”
The plan lays out which areas will most likely see growth — such as areas of West and South Temple — while aiming to keep other parts of the city — such as far East and South Temple — rural.
It also includes an updated thoroughfare plan that details Temple’s extensive network of streets and planned roads.
The document also includes projections on how growth will affect Temple’s bottom line.
Over the next decade, the comprehensive plan estimates the city will add 22,070 additional residents and they will bring in $108 million in new revenue to Temple.
Those numbers will compound over the next 25 years, according to the comprehensive plan. Temple is expected to gain 55,175 residents over the next quarter of a century. That is estimated to bring in $528 million in additional revenue to the city.
“Obviously, the comprehensive plan is just called that because that’s what it is — it’s the blueprint for where we’re going,” Davis said. “(It’s the) big picture items.”