The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce placed a spotlight on several community partners for their dedicated service to the city and its residents during its annual awards banquet last weekend.
This year, the theme was “Better Together” — a message the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce selected to celebrate partnerships, to honor servant leaders and organizations, and to recognize the value of community investment.
“We were thrilled to honor some of our most valued servant leaders in our community at our awards banquet,” Randy Pittenger, Belton Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said. “This annual tradition of honoring and thanking those who step up and go the extra mile is important for our community.”
Featured recognitions included the 2022 Beltonian Award, the 2022 Citizen of the Year Award, the 2022 Ambassador of the Year Award, the 2022 Ambassador of the Year Award and several Community Partner Awards.
Don Al Ringler received the 2022 Beltonian Award for his longtime achievement in volunteer service to the Belton community.
“Ringler is not only a well-respected and successful businessman, but has also served our community in multiple ways, including several terms on the (University of Mary Hardin-Baylor) board of trustees, support for school and youth programs and many local non-profit organizations,” Pittenger said. “Ringler and his wife, Linda, are examples of community servants who invest in and give back to the community.”
Family and friends were happy to see Ringler recognized for his dedicated service.
“I love this,” Chip Pittman, a friend, said in a Facebook post. “Thank you for a life of service Don Al, but more importantly, thank you for being my friend.”
DeShon Williams received the 2022 Citizen of the Year award for her significant contributions to the Belton community as a volunteer through Chamber-related activities.
“Williams is president of Belton Fire Corps, Belton Emergency Response Team, and a member of the Bell County Office of Emergency Management Reservists — all volunteer positions,” a news release said. “She is actively involved with the Chamber, serving as an ambassador, member of the Military Relations Committee, and member of the current class of Leadership Belton.”
Lorna Brockette received the 2022 Ambassador of the Year Award for standing out as an example of exemplary service.
“Brockette owns and operates Lorna BZ Bookkeeping and has been actively involved throughout the year with Chamber activities,” the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce said.
This year, there were two finalists for the 2022 Business of the Year Award: Amy’s Attic Self-Storage and R.K. Bass Electric.
“Both businesses consistently demonstrate exceptional customer service and an investment in the community,” the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce said. “Their efforts to support local non-profit organizations through specific activities were identified as role models of making a difference in our community.”
Community Partner Awards — in recognition of a “significant impact” on the Belton community through Chamber partnership — were given to James Grant with the Belton Parks and Recreation Department, Keith Leija with Key Power Solutions, Nelson Hutchinson with Temple Technology Services and the Belton Police Department.
“Saying thank you for all you do for all of us is never said often enough,” Carol Daley-Durisko, a Belton resident, said of the Belton Police Department.
To learn more, visit beltonchamber.com.