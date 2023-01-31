Beltonian Award

Don Al Ringler, left, received the 2022 Beltonian Award for his volunteer service to the Belton community from Belton Area Chamber of Commerce board chair Emilio Perales.

 Courtesy photo

The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce placed a spotlight on several community partners for their dedicated service to the city and its residents during its annual awards banquet last weekend.

