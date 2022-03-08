The Belton City Council adopted a resolution on Tuesday that maintains the Parks and Recreation Strategic Master Plan through 2026.
“The current Parks and Recreation Strategic Master Plan was adopted in 2016 and is valid through 2026,” Matt Bates, the director of public works, said in a staff report. “Since the adoption of the plan, (the Parks and Recreation Department’s) board and staff discussed conducting an internal update at the five-year mark to ensure information and goals listed in the plan remained up to date and relevant.”
This internal update — which included resident demographics, acknowledgements and park inventories — began in May 2021 before a community-wide survey was held in June 2021.
Of the nearly 500 participants that responded to the survey, walking and hiking trails ranked as the No. 1 most requested and used amenity in the city’s park system, according to the city of Belton.
“A majority of the responses were people wanting to see more trails, more playgrounds, and more amenities in our parks … and kind of go from there,” Bates said during a City Council meeting on Tuesday. “In terms of programs in the future, there’s a big emphasis on community events. Things like that people have a real desire for.”
With further input from youth sport associations and city staff, the Parks and Recreation Department’s board placed an emphasis on five key areas: walking and hiking trails, youth sports and athletic fields, expanding services and parkland, preservation and development of existing infrastructure, and water recreation.
“We did engage our youth sports because these are really key stakeholders in the Parks Department. So we wanted to make sure that they felt they were included in all of this,” Bates said. “Things that they are focused on include … lights at the soccer fields, growth and improvements needed in (baseball) facilities, and then some retrofitting of LED lighting and general upgrades to the (softball) facility.”
Since 2016, the Parks and Recreation Department has accomplished approximately dozens of items outlined in its Strategic Master Plan — projects that included the opening of Jeff Hamilton Park in 2016, the opening of the Nolan Creek Nature Trail in 2016, the reopening of Miller Springs Nature Center in 2018, Heritage Park expansions in 2019 and 2020, and a new dog park in 2021.
“I appreciate the whole Parks Board and everyone involved. We really have come a long, long way in the last few years,” Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter said.