The curbside ordering and pickup operation at Miller’s Smokehouse became a bit more legit Tuesday, when the city of Belton authorized a license agreement over a public right of way on North Penelope Street.
Miller’s Smokehouse, 300 E. Central Ave. in downtown Belton, first implemented its drive-up service on this street in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on dining rooms.
“This service was so popular, they have continued it even after restaurants were allowed to reopen their dining rooms,” Gene Ellis, Belton’s assistant city manager and police chief, said in a staff report. “Miller’s is requesting to make the curbside service for their restaurant permanent. They would like to utilize the city right of way parking stalls they are currently using adjacent to the restaurant on the North Penelope Street side.”
With traffic congestion recognized as a potential risk, Miller’s Smokehouse proposed a series of improvements: install effective and visible signage on the corner, provide continuous staff training for moving cars forward, replace existing traffic cones with traffic buttons and purchase a liability insurance policy.
Belton City Manager Sam Listi said his office asked for Miller’s Smokehouse to apply for the right of way license.
“That’s become an important part of their business and we felt like there was a need to establish some standards for that. That’s the point of this process,” he said during a City Council meeting Tuesday. “With the standards recommended, we believe that they can continue to operate indefinitely as a result.”
Listi — who noted that this license agreement will be implemented immediately — said other Belton businesses could seek similar license agreements in the future.
“There are other restaurants in the area that certainly could follow suit as well … as (drive-up service) has become such an important part of their businesses,” he said. “There’s certainly several applications. There might be some circumstances where that doesn’t work, but we believe it can work under certain standards.”