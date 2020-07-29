After the double hit of the coronavirus and dropping energy prices, road projects around the state and locally might need to now consider private funding.
In a online press conference for Central Texas cities, the Texas Association of Business announced the creation of a coalition of businesses called Keep Texas Moving. The Wednesday morning conference, which included state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, was one of many planned by the association to inform the public.
The goal of this coalition is to help bring more private investments into road construction around the state through public-private partnerships.
The need for improving and expanding our Texas roadways is now outpacing available funding, said Aaron Cox, chief operating officer for the business association. “Texas has seen unprecedented growth in its economy and population in recent years, but our Texas roads are simply not keeping pace. That was true even before we got hit by the double-barreled assault of COVID-19 and the worldwide fall of energy prices.”
Association spokesman Scott Smith said the group coalition hopes to support Texas lawmakers in 2021 in an effort to allow this type of investment in the state.
While Texas lawmakers previously allowed some select partnerships of this kind move forward, it blocked moves to allow more widespread use of this funding as well.
The opposition against these types of partnerships are mainly due to toll roads and toll lanes being the main way these projects get paid for. Smith said while these partnerships would create toll roads in larger metro areas, it would allow state funds to be diverted to projects for smaller towns or other state priorities.
“Texas has used private dollars to build roads before,” Cox said. “The (state) legislator approved (public-private partnerships) for major projects several years ago until that authority expired in 2017. There were major projects like State Highway 288, which is currently under construction over in the Houston area, as well as the (Interstate 635 East) project in Dallas.”
Shine said he was behind the move to have more of these partnerships between companies and governments because of the amount of trade going through Texas.
With Texas’s large border, along with its ports, Shine said the amount of commerce in the state requires investment into road and bridge infrastructure.
“I believe it is time to for us to look at a private investment in our roads and bridges,” Shine said. “I think we need to welcome private dollars to build the needed roadways and free up tax dollars for other transportation projects. Because the bottom line is, it is all about commerce.”