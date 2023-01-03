BELTON — Although there are a variety of topics that newly-sworn Precinct 4 Commissioner Louie Minor is ready to tackle, one stands apart from the rest — the Confederate soldier monument on the grounds of Bell County’s historic courthouse.
“There’s a lot of things that I think that the county can do to be more proactive, so I’m going to be all about progress,” Minor, who was sworn into office on Tuesday morning, told the Telegram. “I’m going to be looking to make sure that the county is going, you know, on a progressive path, for the future of our continued growth.”
For Minor and his constituents, that means the permanent relocation and/or removal of the Confederate soldier monument in downtown Belton — a landmark installed on the northwest corner of the grounds just seven months after the horrific lynching of McLennan County resident Jesse Washington on May 15, 1916.
“My intention is to bring it up at every Commissioners Court meeting until they move it or destroy it,” he said. “I personally want to destroy it but I understand some people probably would like to move it into the museum, and I’m OK with that. That’s a compromise. But getting something done is what the citizens, who elected me, demand of me.”
In 1860 — a year before the Civil War broke out — Bell County had 1,005 slaves and 179 slave holders, according to U.S. Census from that year.
Of those, only two men owned as many as 30 slaves: John B. Reed, who had 33 slaves, and Sterling C. Robertson, who had 30 slaves, according to a master’s thesis by University of Texas at Austin student Bertha Atkinson that was published in 1929.
“My thoughts have not changed from the first round of discussions we have had on the monument, and that is that we should pursue statewide legislation that will allow a county referendum on the matter,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said in April 2022 when a motion to remove the Confederate soldier monument failed.
However, under Texas law, only counties with fewer than 25,000 residents can call for a referendum on what to do with county government-owned property.
Although Precinct 2 Commissioner Bobby Whitson is not opposed to the Confederate soldier monument being relocated, he has repeatedly noted the cost associated with that sort of undertaking — a project that Bell County officials previously projected could cost up to $100,000.
“I don’t think that it is right to ask taxpayers to fund the moving of the statue when only a few people want it moved,” he said last spring.
As Bell County residents and their elected officials continue to reckon with these monuments, Minor wants it known that he is always willing to lend an ear to his constituents.
“I’m excited and so glad to finally be here,” he said. “It’s been a long time since getting elected in November but I didn’t stay inactive. I was busy the entire time meeting with department heads and stuff like that … and if people are interested in coming to the Commissioners Court, or anything that I’m doing, please reach out. I’m here to work for the citizens.”