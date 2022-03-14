A ban on controlled burns in Bell County will continue following a Commissioners Court meeting Monday.
Chris Mahlstedt, the county fire marshal, told Commissioners at the meeting that he recommended keeping the ban in place. He said the county has not seen that much rain in the past week and drought conditions have worsened.
“We had very little rain, about 0.03 inches, over the last week and we are still running about 40 to 50 grass fires a week,” Mahlstedt said.
Mahlstedt said he didn’t anticipate local conditions getting better, especially as temperatures this week warm.
On Thursday, the U.S. Drought Monitor showed most of Bell County experiencing either moderate or severe drought conditions. The remaining segment of the county saw abnormally dry conditions, which have the potential to worsen.
“(With) the drought index, the overall average is still above where we would look at a burn ban,” Mahlstedt said. “But, if you look at the county as a whole the west side is a lot drier than the east side.”
The current burn ban is currently set to remain in effect until March 28, though it could be removed at any time by the Commissioners.