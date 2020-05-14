Bell County residents should begin receiving their proposed property appraisals this week.
Do not expect the values to reflect any potential changes caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, many residents will likely see their proposed property value increase, according to the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County.
“Valuation wise, this year values are going up,” Chief Appraiser Billy White said in an interview. “Part of it is because the market is just moving more in (some) areas than, I think, others. But also, at least what the state recognized, there were probably some pockets we probably hadn’t gotten the values up to the 2019 market value.”
Overall, Bell County values increased 8.11 percent to a preliminary taxable value of $21.5 billion, according to appraisal district data. Last year, that number was $19.9 billion. Values will be certified in July.
The average home value for 2020 is $149,929 — a 5.24 percent increase from last year.
Preliminary values form the basis of local governments’ budgets for the next fiscal year. The appraisal district only sets property values while taxing entities, such as cities and school districts, set the tax rates.
Texas law mandates properties must be appraised at their value as of Jan. 1 of that year.
“The tax code is pretty clear,” White said. “There really is nothing that lets me go off that or to go apart from what it’s telling me what to do at that point.”
Why are values increasing?
White pointed to two reasons for increases in preliminary values. Firstly, Bell County’s housing market has been relatively strong.
“The market was booming rapidly up until January even up to the pandemic, and honestly, even the stuff that’s selling right now isn’t selling for any less either,” the chief appraiser said. “Because we mirror the market and we’re typically a little behind what’s going on, as of Jan. 1 things were still moving rapidly and the market was doing well.”
The other reason values are inching upward was a study by the Texas comptroller’s office that determines whether tax appraisal districts are valuing properties at 100 percent of market value. That study happens every other year.
If property values are not within a margin of error that ranges from 95 to 105 percent, the tax appraisal district fails the study.
“Of course, this past year we had our property value study, which we have every other year. We were below what the state required, the standards for the state study, for three of the school districts — Temple, Troy and Salado,” White said. “We obviously had to catch up to those if we were missing on some of them then we had to catch up to whatever the market was this past year.”
If the pandemic ultimately impacts Bell County’s property market, the effects would show up in values next year.
Protesting proposed value
White and taxing entity officials expect a significant increase in protests this year. If that happens, entities’ certified values will likely decrease from their preliminary numbers.
“I think by the time we go through the appraisal protest process, it’s going to be closer to zero than it is to 14,” Belton City Councilman David K. Leigh said, referring to his city’s preliminary value being up 14 percent over last year’s number.
White advised residents who plan to protest their proposed appraisal to be flexible. The Tax Appraisal District offices are open to limited appointments, but White said his plan is to talk to residents about their proposed property values via videoconferences.
“In the meantime, our plan right now is to allow property owners who want to protest their valuations to do an informal Zoom meeting with an appraiser. We will not be having walk-in inquiries this year,” he said, urging residents to set up an appointment online at bellcad.org.
Those Zoom meetings, White said, will start as early as Monday. He said residents need to bring evidence that their market value is lower than the proposed figure or proof that the Tax Appraisal District’s proposal was inequitable compared to their neighbors.
“For those that don’t get resolved or those who don’t go online or we are unable to get to, we will likely schedule the Appraisal Review Board hearings,” White said. “We may have some hearings in late June and July just to get enough to get to a point where we can get to a certified value in July. We may be, depending on how the situation unfolds, doing a lot of ARB hearings in late summer or early fall.”