As locals start recovering from Tuesday’s storm — which included an EF-3 tornado in Salado — officials are warning of scams.
Rod Henry, president and chief executive officer of the Temple Chamber of Commerce, said residents should be wary of companies offering to repair damage to their homes.
“Whenever there is a disaster like this, where homeowners and business owners are put in peril, you always get businesses coming out of the woodwork,” Henry said. “I say that they basically hide behind the shadows until the opportunity presents itself.”
Henry said he has not heard of any scam companies taking advantage of the current situation yet, but cautioned locals to remain vigilant.
For those in need of repairs, Henry suggested that they do their research and not sign anything or put down any money as a deposit right away.
Instead of going with the first option, Henry said, homeowners should seek opinions from several different contractors to make sure they are not getting taken advantage of. He also said homeowners should have another person along with them when they consider these repairs for an outside opinion.
Bob Reinhard, emergency management coordinator for Bell County, said there are three easy ways to not get scammed when working with vendors or contractors.
In addition to getting multiple bids on work, Reinhard said homeowners should get any estimate for work or costs in writing. He also stressed that people should not, under any circumstances, pay for work up front.
“Scam contractors will try to manipulate disaster survivors with scare tactics or extremely low bids,” Reinhard said. “Legitimate contractors come with references and written guarantees.”
When looking for the right company to fix any damage, Henry said people should go to local contractors that they can confirm do good work.
Henry said these suggestions to avoid scams are not only for the recent tornado and storm damage, but every time someone needs work done.